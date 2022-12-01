Latto reached a number of career milestones in 2022, thanks in large part to her 2021 single “Big Energy” and her sophomore album, 777. In April, “Big Energy” peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100, giving the Atlanta rapper her highest-charting song yet, while 777 was recognized as one of the best albums of the year by a number of publications — including Uproxx. Latto also collaborated with Mariah Carey on the remix of “Big Energy,” which samples the same song as Carey’s 1995 hit “Fantasy.”

All of those achievements combined to help make Latto Billboard‘s top new artist for 2022. In addition to the impressive success of “Big Energy” on the weekly charts, the single finished the year at No. 7 on Billboard’s annual chart roundup alongside such names as Jack Harlow, Justin Bieber, and Kodak Black. In becoming Billboard‘s top new artist, she joins an impressive list that includes Olivia Rodrigo (2021), Roddy Ricch (2020), Billie Eilish (2019), and Cardi B (2018).

In addition to all her Billboard achievements this year, Latto was also nominated for two Grammy Awards: Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best New Artist. She is also showing no signs of slowing down, with a new collaboration with rap’s current it-girl GloRilla set to release this week.