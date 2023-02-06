Harry Styles and Taylor Swift dated very briefly a decade ago. Needless to say, they’ve both moved on and are completely different people, but they poked the nostalgia bear at the 2023 Grammys last night, February 5.

What did they do? What most of us would do if trapped in a room with an ex: behave cordially.

Styles performed his chart-busting song “As It Was” — in between claiming Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry’s House — and Swift was spotted dancing along and giving Styles a standing ovation. Fans are really worked up over the fact that Swift and Styles struck up some small talk during the ceremony, too. (There was even a hug!)

Harry Styles spun circles around the #GRAMMYs stage to perform his hit song "As It Was," and got a standing ovation from the crowd, including Taylor Swift👏👏👏https://t.co/kfUWvhWsRC pic.twitter.com/7uk9I7gMZ9 — UPROXX (@UPROXX) February 6, 2023

CAMILA CABELLO AND TAYLOR SWIFT DANCING DURING HARRY STYLES’ PERFORMANCE pic.twitter.com/Clq82gKovv — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) February 6, 2023

Now this is a another historic #Grammys moment. During Steve Lacy’s performance, Taylor Swift snuck over to talk to Harry Styles. They hug + talk for a long time over his table. pic.twitter.com/MX75UmcxJM — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 6, 2023

🚨| Taylor Swift and Harry Styles at the 2023 #GRAMMYs! pic.twitter.com/vwj2n3dEyH — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 6, 2023

🗣 THEY NEVER GO OUT OF STYLE. 🗣 Taylor Swift & Harry Styles reunite at the #GRAMMYs. https://t.co/7tbC4qABim pic.twitter.com/KcPhRafkiQ — E! News (@enews) February 6, 2023

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift at the #GRAMMYs !! via christiannonly pic.twitter.com/A6Qm72VgAs — OT5 Daily (@OT5Dailys) February 6, 2023

Harry Styles And Taylor Swift! 2021 va 2023 pic.twitter.com/FU2cykCmND — HS (@thehrrycore) February 6, 2023

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift will always be them pic.twitter.com/SnwbMxlkwq — Mateo (@_justmateo_) February 6, 2023

To be fair, Swift was busy socializing with lots of people, including Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, and Jack Antonoff.

We love to see our Song of the Year nominees supporting each other. ❤️ #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/MF3EwA5L5R — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023

Cheers to our newest Producer of the Year, Non-Classical & Best Music Video winners. 🥂 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/iomBzCEXwC — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023

Swift extended her career tally to 12 Grammys by collecting Best Music Video, Short Film for All Too Well: The Short Film. She was also nominated for Song Of The Year (“All Too Well [10 Minute Version]”), Best Country Song (“I Bet You Think About Me [Taylor’s Version] [From The Vault]”), and Best Song Written For Visual Media (“Carolina”).

Styles and Swift are believed to have dated between late 2012 and early 2013. Styles reportedly recently split from Olivia Wilde, while Swift has been in a relationship with Joe Alwyn for six years.