Taylor Swift Grammys 2023
Pop

Taylor Swift And Harry Styles Set The Internet Ablaze By Simply Being Cordial At The 2023 Grammys

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift dated very briefly a decade ago. Needless to say, they’ve both moved on and are completely different people, but they poked the nostalgia bear at the 2023 Grammys last night, February 5.

What did they do? What most of us would do if trapped in a room with an ex: behave cordially.

Styles performed his chart-busting song “As It Was” — in between claiming Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry’s House — and Swift was spotted dancing along and giving Styles a standing ovation. Fans are really worked up over the fact that Swift and Styles struck up some small talk during the ceremony, too. (There was even a hug!)

To be fair, Swift was busy socializing with lots of people, including Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, and Jack Antonoff.

Swift extended her career tally to 12 Grammys by collecting Best Music Video, Short Film for All Too Well: The Short Film. She was also nominated for Song Of The Year (“All Too Well [10 Minute Version]”), Best Country Song (“I Bet You Think About Me [Taylor’s Version] [From The Vault]”), and Best Song Written For Visual Media (“Carolina”).

Styles and Swift are believed to have dated between late 2012 and early 2013. Styles reportedly recently split from Olivia Wilde, while Swift has been in a relationship with Joe Alwyn for six years.

