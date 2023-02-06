Before the official 2023 Grammy Awards kicked off tonight, several awards were given out during a pre-show, including announcing who won for Best Music Video. A stacked category that included submissions from BTS to Harry Styles, Taylor Swift ended up winning with her “All Too Well: The Short Film” for the ten-minute rerecorded version.

It also marked Swift’s continued foray into directing, as she cast Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien in the video. Throughout last year, she attended film festivals like TIFF to showcase and speak on her experience creating the project.

“I can’t put into words what this means to me. For the @RecordingAcad and my peers to acknowledge me as a director, and in doing so, acknowledge my work to try and reclaim my music…” she shared on Twitter. “I’m blown away. Thank you to all the fans who willed this to happen.”

Swift is still up for Song Of The Year for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version).” She was also nominated for Best Country Song with “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” and Best Song Written For Visual Media with “Carolina” from Where The Crawdads Sing, but did not win.

She is currently in the process of working on her recently-announced full directorial film debut with Searchlight, as more details are to come.

View Uproxx’s full list of the 2023 Grammy Award winners here.