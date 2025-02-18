Adele has amassed an impressive base of super fans around the world. But if you were to ask the “Chasing Pavement” singer who she stans the list may or may not surprise you.

Over the weekend, a viral video of Adele revealed her deep admiration for another musical act. In the clip (viewable here courtesy of HipHopDX), Adele can be seen absolutely losing it as she watched Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean reunite on stage during SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert.

The Fugees were set to embark on a world tour but unfortunately other matters disrupted those plans. So, seeing two of the group’s members (Hill and Jean) rocking out to their classic cover “Killing Me Softly With His Song.”

Due to Adele’s pure joy watching the mini-Fugees reunion, the video is now making its rounds across X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok. “Wow, SNL, just wow,” she captioned the clip. “Incredible! I can’t believe what I’m watching.”

Adele has publicly expressed her love for fellow musicians like Beyoncé, Celine Dion. Following Adele’s awe-struck response to Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean’s performance at SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert it is safe to say they are also on Adele’s “entertainers I stan” list.

The SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert is exclusively available on Peacock. Find more information here.