Nas’ new album, King’s Disease II picks up right where part one left off, and this new installment has plenty of high-profile features to make it just as impactful as the first one. Since King Disease, which the legendary Queens rapper made with producer Hit-Boy, was the record that finally won him a Grammy after all these years, maybe he’s going for another with the second installment.

On board to help him in that potential quest is Eminem, on his first-ever collaboration with Nas, dropping bars so fire that people are losing their minds over his verses (including 50 Cent himself), and the one and only Ms. Lauryn Hill.

Though Lauryn has been back in the music world for a while now, she struggles with showing up late to her own shows, and that was the topic she wanted to broach on “Nobody,” her song with Nas. “My awareness like Keanu in The Matrix,” she rapped on the track. “I’m saving souls and ya’ll complaining about my lateness.”

Well, at least she’s aware of the problem… she just thinks fans should be more patient. Fair enough for a legend like her to ask for some grace in that area. Check out the song above.