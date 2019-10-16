Lauryn Hill announced she will return with new music for her catalog on the soundtrack for the upcoming film Queen & Slim.

While there are no details pertaining to the new track at the moment besides that the soundtrack’s out November 15 via Motown, Queen & Slim is set to hit theaters on November 27. Vince Staples, Megan Thee Stallion, and Blood Orange appear on the soundtrack as well.

The two-minute trailer for Queen & Slim above vividly outlines the film’s plot. From the onset, a young black couple’s eating dinner at a diner after meeting via Tinder. After dinner, the pair ride back to the woman’s house in a white car donning a “TRUSTGOD” license plate. Before they arrive at the house, a cop pulls them over. Things go haywire when the cop askes the young man to step out of his vehicle. End result: the cop ends up shot, while the couple flees the scene, leading to a movie-long pursuit.

Outside of appearing on the Queen & Slim soundtrack, Lauryn recently appeared on Pusha T’s “Coming Home.” In addition, Lauryn was announced as part of Madrid’s Mad Cool festival and she will perform in Los Angeles Wednesday and In New York City in February.