Lauv, the 24-year-old singer-songwriter-producer behind last summer’s massive radio hit “I Like Me Better,” wrote one of the most popular love songs of 2018, but he has apparently exhausted his interest in love songs.

On Lauv’s new track “I’m So Tired…”, the singer trades verses with Aussie pop superstar Troye Sivan. Sivan, whose album Bloom is packed with tender romantic ballads and sexy, can’t-keep-my-hands-to-myself club anthems, is a fun choice for a collab. As the reigning kings of romantic synth-pop, Lauv and Sivan must be going through some real stuff if “they’re tired of love songs” and “wanna go home” instead of spending a cathartic night on the dance floor. (Although, to be fair, it’s got to be hard to watch people falling in love and dancing to your music when you’re in the corner feeling lonely and melancholy.)

Despite their apparent fatigue of all things romantic, “I’m So Tired” keeps a dreamy, danceable electro-pop beat. Lauv and Sivan’s voices are pretty similar, and their harmonies have this cool echoing effect on the chorus. It sounds so lovely, you’ll forget they’ve put a pause on love songs for the time being.

Listen to Lauv and Troye Sivan’s song “I’m So Tired…” above.