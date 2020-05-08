Leon Bridges And John Mayer Lounge Around In Their Cozy ‘Inside Friend’ Video

The COVID-19 crisis may have curtailed concerts, festivals, and other live performances, but there’s one area that the cautionary quarantine hasn’t been able to stop. Artists have increased their creativity and reduced their budgets on music videos, shooting and editing them on home hardware to show off how they’ve been holding up while self-isolating. The latest artists to contribute to this new trend are Leon Bridges and John Mayer, who put together a cozy video for their aptly-titled collaboration, “Inside Friend.”

The video, shot on iPhones, follows the pair as they lounge around their respective homes in their comfy clothes, playing with dogs, grilling in the yard, or cooking cups of noodles. The song itself isn’t connected to a project from either artist, instead growing out of a joke between the two homebodies that turned out to be remarkably appropriate for current events.

“The concept for ‘Inside Friend’ came about from Mayer and I joking around in the studio about what an ideal date for an introvert or homebody like myself would be,” Bridges explained in a press release. “I tour most of the year, so I’d rather invite a gal over to lounge comfortably in the crib as opposed to go out somewhere crowded. ‘Inside Friend’ stayed on the back burner for a while because it didn’t fit within the context of my third project, but the current state we’re in globally compelled us to dig this back up and finish it. I hope people find it soothing and uplifting while we hole up indoors and get through this.”

Watch Leon Bridges’ “Inside Friend” video with John Mayer above.