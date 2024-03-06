The Detroit Pistons Will Brighten Their Terrible Season With Limited-Edition J Dilla Merch Designed By Royce Da 5’9

The Detroit Pistons‘ 2023-2024 NBA campaign has admittedly not been going well so far. The Motor City basketball club currently has a 9-52 record — good for one of the worst in the NBA’s 78-year history.

They do have one bright spot to look forward to, however. On March 13 — aka 313 Day, a nod to the city’s phone area code — the team will unveil a new merch collection honoring one of Detroit’s favorite sons, the late, great J Dilla. Curated by Dilla’s fellow Motown hip-hop powerhouse Royce Da 5’9, the collection will be available exclusively through the team store at Little Caesars Arena and on Pistons313Shop.com.

The collection will consist of six pieces (with an additional four online), featuring the Pistons’ logo, remixed as a donut in a nod to Dilla’s game-changing 2006 instrumental album Donuts and bearing J Dilla in place of the Pistons’ name. There will also be pieces featuring a patch reading “Welcome To Detroit,” the title of Dilla’s debut solo album, with the donut shop from the Donuts alternative cover.

The whole concept is very cool and very well executed. Y’all know your boy is a Clippers fan and I’m still probably going to log in the day of release to secure that hat (also, please take notes, Mr. Ballmer. Nipsey Day could easily be a thing at Intuit Dome).

In the press release, Royce said of the collab, “When designing the capsule for the J. Dilla Pistons partnership, our aim was to honor Dilla’s essence. Our interpretation of the iconic “Donuts” album cover was pivotal to the collection, as the album holds significant historical importance within hip-hop circles.”

You can get more info about the collection here.