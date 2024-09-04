Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Halle Bailey dropped her new single “Because I Love You” while her and DDG’s son Halo became a new meme on social media. Victoria Monét extended the Jaguar II era with a new song featuring Usher and FLO officially announced their debut album with their new single, “Bending My Rules.”Elsewhere, SZA hilariously got asked for help with a fan’s math homework. Here are the new releases you need to have your eye on this week:

Victoria Monét — “SOS (Sex On Sight)” Feat. Usher Victoria Monét’s new single, “SOS (Sex On Sight)” with Usher, begins the official rollout of her Jaguar II deluxe album. “SOS (Sex On Sight)” is a steamy and sexy record that showcases the burning desire that a couple shares and the “the urgency you feel when you need some love, physical touch and quality attention,” as Monét noted in a press release. Halle — “Because I Love You” Halle dives into a grungier side of her artistry with her latest track “Because I Love You.” Co-written with the equally-talented British singer RAYE, Halle uses the new record to capture the deep love she has for her partner. “It’s an anthem that tells the story of all of the beautiful passion and euphoria you can feel with that person,” she said in a press release.

Kehlani — While We Wait 2 Kehlani is the gift that keeps on giving in 2024. Two months after dropping her fourth album Crash, the Oakland native is back with her TK mixtape and sequel to 2019’s While We Wait. Fourteen projects make up While We Wait 2 which includes features from Lucky Daye, Vince Staples, Destin Conrad, FLO, Dixson, and others. FLO — “Bending The Rules” British girl group FLO finally announced their debut album over the weekend Access All Areas and with it came their new single “Bending The Rules.” The elegant record gives room for the girls to showcase their vocals as they confess their growing feelings for their significant other.

Muni Long — Revenge Muni Long is trying to “solidify myself as an R&B giant,” and her sophomore album Revenge is her latest step in trying to do that. The 14-track album is mostly composed of vocals from Long, minus a feature from GloRilla, for an album that she hopes makes listeners “feel like I did when I heard Maxwell’s first album.” Leon Thomas — “Mutt (Remix)” Feat. Freddie Gibbs Leon Thomas is about to be busy for the rest of 2024. He’ll soon be on tour with Blxst for the I Will Always Come Find You and now’s ready to release a new album. His second LP Mutt is set for a September 27 release date and with that announcement comes a new remix of its title track with Freddie Gibbs who fits like a glove over the song’s textured and thumping production.

Jazlyn Martin — Identity Crisis Jazlyn Martin is a name and face you know from Peacock’s Bel-Air series, but she’s also a very talented singer, something that can’t be denied with her debut EP Identity Crisis. Its seven songs showcase her enchanting and delicate vocals as well as a deeply personal exploration of Jazlyn’s experiences and the societal and coming-of-age challenges she faced in her life. LARA’ – Luvology Texas-based singer-songwriter LARA’ emerges with her second album Luvology. The project follows her 2019 debut Sol Soliloquies and tis 15 songs call on Rapsody, Blk Odyssy, Sebastian Mikael, Ambré, and more for a body of work that examines love and its various complexities as well as honestly detailing some of her personal experiences with love.

Tempest — The Ranch Tempest finally arrives with her debut project. Her five-track EP The Ranch captures the many flavors and feelings that she provides through her music. Between the cheeky “The Ranch” with Amindi and the unapologetically free “Cha Cha Freestyle,” The Ranch is inspiration to stay true to themselves and live it out in the open. Charlie Bereal — “Walk With The Father” California singer Charlie Bereal keeps the soul alive with his new single “Walk With The Father.” On the track, co-produced by Josef Liemberg, Bereal reflects on realities that hit those who come to the big city in pursuit of their dreams only to be greeted by a harsh reality check.