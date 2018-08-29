Getty Image

There’s a line in Liam Payne’s first solo single that made me laugh so hard the first time I heard it that I shot orange juice out of my nose. “Strip That Down” begins with a generic club beat, reminiscent of Nick Jonas, or Ed Sheeran when he attempts a club beat, but the kicker comes a few lines into the first verse. “You know, I used to be in 1D (now I’m out, free) / People want me for one thing (that’s not me).”

“Strip That Down” was good for a laugh for the first few weeks of summer 2017, but the song eventually wore me down so hard that I would scream in delight when it came on in the car or at the club. The song played in the dentist’s office when I was getting my wisdom teeth removed, and apparently inspired a gauze-mouthed monologue about how Liam was the most crucial member of One Direction. My dentist let me put together a playlist for when she was rearranging my sinuses and gums. Liam’s voice was the glue holding One Direction’s “Long Way Down” and “Fireproof” together, flexible and capable of taking the spotlight or stepping back to let the others shine. Liam liked singing with his brothers. I asked my dentist if she thought Liam sounded lonely on “Strip That Down.” She probably regretted letting me log into Spotify.

Since “Strip That Down,” Payne released a few other singles — “Get Low” with Zedd, “Familiar” with J Balvin, “For You” with Rita Ora, “Bedroom Floor,” co-written with Charlie Puth. All of them are generally similar to “Strip That Down,” club bangers that showcase the smoothness of Payne’s voice, if not the versatility he demonstrated in his work with One Direction. All of these songs are well produced and catchy as hell. But in my most cynical moments, I wondered if anything would be lost if any other male pop star sang these songs, and how much Payne needed the outlines drawn by other singers to give him shape.

Who is Liam Payne?

In One Direction, Liam’s role was the highest voice in a five-part harmony, the sweet vocals that would come in the bridge after Harry’s power in the chorus. He was “Daddy Direction” to the rest of the band’s debauchery and teenaged silliness, the one who talked the most in interviews and always looked out for his friends. He’s a Virgo — whether you read up on astrology or not, Payne is demonstratively hardworking and fastidious, careful and loyal to the people he cares about. (Today, August 29, is actually his birthday.) For most of his time in the public eye Liam been in serious relationships, most recently with the English pop star Cheryl. He’s an actual dad, too. Knowing so much about Payne (or, at least, the illusion of knowing so much) made listening to his solo work a bit dissonant. He opened his mouth, and we expected to hear something sentimental and sweet, a ballad, some crooning.

Every musician (hell, every person) has to contend with expectations. Because you look a certain way, because you’re a certain age, people make guesses as to how you’re going to sound, what you’re going to write about, who you are. Because of his work in the band, and because he began his solo career with a fanbase of millions of young people who already knew his personality, voice, and values, Payne had to contend with double the expectations. On one side, there were the music critics, jaded after years of watching would-be Timberlakes try to break free from their teen pop roots by embracing hip-hop and singing about sex. On the other, there were 1D fans who know Liam’s golden retriever puppy energy and sense of humor, how gentle he is with his friends and how much he loves crafting a melody.