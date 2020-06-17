Over the past several years, the Juneteenth tradition has become more and more mainstream as television shows like Atlanta and Black-ish highlight its historical significance for Black Americans. More recently, Netflix produced the film Miss Juneteenth, and organizations like Nike and the Atlanta Hawks have announced that they will make the day a paid holiday for employees.

Naturally, that’ll free up some time to enjoy traditional festivities like cookouts, family reunions, historical reenactments, and pageants (observing sensible social distancing protocols due to COVID-19, of course), and since the usual street fairs and parades are out this year, celebrators will have to go online for their entertainment. LiveXLive is providing just the ticket with its Lift Every Voice: A Juneteenth Special concert hosted by Charlamagne Tha God and Gia Peppers featuring performances from Common, Fantastic Negrito, Joy Oladokun, Justine Skyne, and Mick Jenkins. The online fest will also have discussions with musician activists like Leon Bridges, Lion Babe, Mereba, T.I., and Vic Mensa. The 90-minute special begins at 8pm EST/5pm PST.

Streaming this Friday, June 19: Lift Every Voice, A Juneteenth Special celebrating black culture and music. Join us for stories of progress and unity with appearances by @Tip, @common feat. @robertglasper and @KarriemRiggins, @JustineSkye, @VicMensa and more, hosted by @cthagod. pic.twitter.com/uEwlgZj1Eq — LiveXLive (@livexlive) June 17, 2020

In a press release, Live Nation Urban VP Brandon Pankey said, “Juneteenth is the ultimate celebration of Black history and heritage. Live Nation Urban is proud to partner with LiveXLive and Color of Change to bring light to a day that has been revered by African Americans for generations. Its cultural relevance and significance globally cannot be understated.”

For more information and the full schedule, visit LiveXLive’s Lift Every Voice page here.

