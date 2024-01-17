Shygirl is taking us out to the dancefloor. Today (January 17), the ethereal recording artist has announced her new project, Club Shy, set to arrive next month.

Club Shy will feature Shygirl tapping into her affinity for club music and EDM. Ahead of the project’s release, Shygirl has shared her new single, the transcendental “Tell Me,” which features production by Boys Noize.

On “Tell Me,” Shygirl falls into a hypnotic state, as she finds love in the club.

“Tell me what you want, I can read it on your face / Eyes write the words that you wanna say / I’m watchin’ your mouth, keep it movin’, babe / One step closer, you’re gettin’ into me,” sings Shygirl on the chorus.

Club Shy features addition contributions by SG Lewis, Karma Kid, and Sega Bodega, as well as vocals by Kingdom, Empress Of, and Cosha. The project was inspired by Shygirl’s nightlife experiences in East London, Los Angeles, Brazil, Chicago, and New York City.

You can see the Club Shy tracklist below.