Lil Baby’s Fiery Grammys Performance Of ‘The Bigger Picture’ Recreates A Familiar Scene

Whether or not you believe Lil Baby was snubbed for major music awards throughout 2020, there is absolutely no denying that he’s racked up the wins where they count. Case in point, even if he doesn’t win a Grammy Award at tonight’s show, he still got a massive platform from which to perform his nominated song, “The Bigger Picture,” exposing him to thousands of potential new fans. The Atlanta trapper delivered a cinematic performance, bringing his sincere words to life with an unexpected cameo from fellow ATLien Killer Mike.

Lil Baby was nominated for both Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “The Bigger Picture.” While Megan Thee Stallion took home the golden gramophone for Best Rap Performance already — incensing fans who are already convinced that Baby was snubbed for awards at all the other major shows, including the BET Hip-Hop Awards, the AMAs, and the Billboard Music Awards — Baby has already made it clear he doesn’t care much about which awards he wins or loses, so long as he gets paid.

Lil Baby performs The Bigger Picture at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/rVUcPoTJhB — WISEGUY (@itswiseguyy) March 15, 2021

With the increased attention that comes with performing on one of television’s most-watched nights, combined with Baby’s first Super Bowl advert earlier this year, those checks are sure to come — even if he was overlooked for the 2021 Presidential inauguration.

Watch Lil Baby’s performance above.