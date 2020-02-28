Lil Baby Burns Rubber In His Stark ‘Heatin Up’ Video With Fellow Atlanta Star Gunna

Lil Baby and Gunna burn rubber in the new video for “Heatin Up,” the first post-album release single from Lil Baby’s sophomore full-length, My Turn. My Turn released today after nearly year-long rollout that began last summer with “Out The Mud” featuring Future, included the exuberant “Woah” and the nostalgic “Sum 2 Prove,” and culminated in the album’s release to general fanfare last night/this morning.

The “Heatin Up” video is directed by Jon J., who previously directed Pardison Fontaine’s “Peach” video, Fat Joe’s “Yes” video, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s “Mood Swings” video. In “Heatin Up,” Lil Baby and Gunna pose in an Atlanta parking lot beneath a 4PF billboard declaring Baby’s allegiance to his lifelong clique, showing off their money and jewelry as a fleet of Lamborginis do burnouts behind them. In a later shot, the two rappers and their crew pull up to the famed Allure nightclub and make it rain on the gyrating dancers. The glamorous shots are interspersed with quick flashes of more gritty environments like the ones the two rappers hustled from, contrasting their break away from their old lifestyle and rise to notoriety and wealth.

Watch the video for “Heatin Up” above.

My Turn is out now on Quality Control Music/Motown Records. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.