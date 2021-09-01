Last month, Haiti was hit with a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that caused more than 2,000 deaths and left over 12,000 people injured, with more than 300 people still missing. Since then, a number of celebrities have stepped forward to contribute what they can for relief efforts towards the country. The latest are rappers Lil Baby and Jackboy, who announced they plan on building a hospital in Haiti.

Recently Jackboy visited the country and spoke about what he saw. He revealed that many patients were forced to stay outside of the hospital because there wasn’t enough space for them inside. This pushed him to commit to building a new hospital in the area. He also announced that he would donate $100,000 towards relief efforts.

“I just walked through a hospital in Haiti & all the patients sleeping outside,” Jackboy wrote on his Instagram Story according to Complex. “I personally handed every single last 1 of them a envelope full of money but fr fr I feel like that ain’t enough…Who want to go half with me & get a hospital built it’s not really that much especially if we using dollars.”

Shortly after Jackboy shared the post on Instagram, Lil Baby replied and wrote, “I’m in.” It’s here that Lil Baby committed to helping Jackboy build the hospital in Haiti.