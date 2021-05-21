Lil Baby is setting himself up for a pretty strong 2021 and while he’s yet to share a project with the world this year, the Atlanta native has delivered a few songs that prove the rapper’s success will only continue. Following efforts like “Real As It Gets” with EST Gee and “On Me” as well as a number of collaborations with the likes of Russ, Lil Durk, Drake, and more, Lil Baby’s latest release is one fans did not ever expect. The rapper joined forces with Kirk Franklin for their new track, “We Win,” which will appear on the soundtrack for the highly-anticipated movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Now, if it’s hard to imagine what a song with Baby and Franklin sounds like, allow me to twist your mind a bit more and add that the new effort is supported by production by Just Blaze. For what it’s worth, the trio definitely makes it work in providing a motivational banger that will surely be useful for Space Jam: A New Legacy. The triumphant track finds Baby detailing his harsh past and how he overcame it to find success today.

The new song arrives after Lil Baby joined DJ Khaled, Roddy Ricch, and Bryson Tiller in the video for their Khaled Khaled track, “Body In Motion.” As for what’s next, Baby and Lil Durk are set to release their Voice Of The Heroes joint project in the coming weeks. The effort was set to be released on May 28, but the duo opted to delay it out of respect for DMX, whose posthumous album, Exodus arrives on the same day.

You can press play on “We Win” in the video above.