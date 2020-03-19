Lil Baby records and releases music at a breakneck speed, which is probably why the title of his next mixtape is so appropriate. Lamborghini Boys is due in “60 days,” despite the fact that Lil Baby just dropped his new album, My Turn, less than a month ago. The new project will also include a high bar for rappers who want to feature on the tape: Naturally, everyone included on the tape must own a Lamborghini.

Lil Baby played a snippet of the tape during a livestream session on Instagram, then revealed his plans for its release and its feature criteria. “I’ma drop my mixtape in like 60 days,” he said in the video. “All the rap n****s who got Lamborghinis featured.” While that leaves room for an extensive list of guest verses, from Rick Ross to Travis Scott to Young Thug, Baby was cagey about even playing the snippet, telling his engineer to cut it off after playing around 30 seconds of the track. “See, that’s enough, man,” he joked. “Y’all gon’ put my sh*t on YouTube, man. I got to sell this sh*t.”

Considering he’s still releasing videos for My Turn after a year-long rollout that included videos for “Woah,” “Catch The Sun,” “Sum 2 Prove,” “Heatin Up,” and most recently, “Grace,” Lamborghini Boys sounds like it might be able to keep his run going through the end of this year as well.

Listen to the snippet from the upcoming mixtape above.