Lil Baby And Lil Durk’s Upcoming Joint Project May Have A Release Date

Lil Baby and Lil Durk have been teasing their joint project for weeks and yesterday, it seems they may have revealed when it comes out. Lil Baby posted, then deleted, on Instagram, asking fans, “How does ‘Voice Of The Heroes dropping May 28′ sound?” The post was captured by fan account screenshots before Baby deleted it, leaving us to wonder whether plans changed, the date was meant to be secret, or if this is an elaborate hype-building tactic as part of the long, convoluted rollout for the joint project.

Lil Baby & Lil Durk’s collab album coming May 28th 👀 pic.twitter.com/VDQkSiI0yE — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) May 9, 2021

Baby and Durk’s impressive working chemistry stems — at least in the short term — from their collaboration “3 Headed Goat” from Durk’s 2019 album Just Cause Y’all Waited 2. They’ve since released a handful of singles together such as “Finesse Out The Gang Way” from Durk’s 2020 album The Voice and more recently, “Every Chance I Get” from DJ Khaled’s new album, Khaled Khaled.

When fans suggested that they turn that chemistry into a full-length mixtape, they immediately began teasing such a tape with cryptic social media posts, eventually revealing the working title during an interview with MTV News. Intriguingly, they still have yet to release any songs from the project itself, preferring instead to let their established work do the promotion. We’ll see if May 28 turns out to truly be the official release date — for now, it seems fans will have to stay tuned to their social media for more updates.