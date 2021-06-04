For the past few months, hip-hop fans have been patiently waiting for the arrival of Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s joint project, Voice Of The Heroes. It’s an effort that the duo began teasing back in February and now, nearly four months later, the album is finally in the hands of listeners. Its 18 songs are currently being enjoyed by supporters all over the world, and from the looks of it, the duo’s collaboration with Travis Scott is getting the most votes for an early favorite from the album.

The motivational track sees Durk and Baby tipping their hats to those who kept it real and stayed loyal around them. Travis takes the anchor position and closes out the track with vague anecdotes about those in his past who never did him wrong. Lil Baby also offers a brief explanation for the album’s title on the track, rapping, “Durk the voice ’cause he know just what to say / I’m the hero, I come through, save the day.”

Along with Travis, listeners can expect appearances from Meek Mill, Young Thug, and Rod Wave on the Voice Of The Heroes. The project was initially set to arrive on May 28, but Durk and Baby opted to push it back a week out of respect for DMX as his posthumous album, Exodus arrived on that day.

You can listen to “Hats Off” here.

Voice Of The Heroes is out now via Quality Control Music/Wolfpack Global Music/Motown Records/Alamo Records. Get it here.

