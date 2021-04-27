It’s been a few months since Lil Baby released his fan favorite track “On Me,” but he didn’t stop there. As a special treat for his listeners, Lil Baby tapped Megan Thee Stallion to hop on a remix of his Platinum-certified track. To celebrate the collaboration’s release, the two rappers team up to share an icy video.

The vibrant visual, directed by Mike Ho, positions Megan and Lil Baby as the rulers of an ice kingdom. It opens with the two rappers delivering the track’s lyrics in front of an ice palace. But when it comes time for Megan to launch into her verse, the rapper is suddenly seated atop an erupting volcano, continuing to rap amid the flowing lava.

Megan’s feature on the track arrives on the heels of her announcement that she’ll be taking an indefinite hiatus. Last week, a series of vague social media posts detailed that Megan will be “recharging” as a result of “the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle.” Her posts also noted that the rapper “has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next” and that her management team would be handling all of her social media for the time being.

Watch Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion’s “On Me (Remix)” video above.

