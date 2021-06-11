Getty Image
Fans Oppose Lil Baby’s Inclusion In The Latest Mount Rushmore Meme Featuring Atlanta Rappers

It seems that every so often, the “Mount Rushmore” conversation resurfaces on Twitter, bringing with it another round of debate. Over the past few weeks, Mount Rushmore memes have returned in a big way thanks to a Rap Caviar post about the Mount Rushmore of the 2010s. While that debate mainly revolved around the absence of Nicki Minaj, the latest iteration has inspired even more spirited debate thanks to a generational disconnect and the controversial inclusion of one much newer rapper, Lil Baby.

The new meme posits the “GOATs of Atlanta” — i.e. the “greatest of all time” rap acts from The Big Peach — as Jeezy, Future, Rich Homie Quan, and Lil Baby. Leaving aside the fact that no rapper who debuted before 2000 appears, fans opposed Lil Baby’s inclusion, as the younger rapper has only had two studio album releases since breaking out in 2018 with Harder Than Ever. While Lil Baby has expanded his catalog with joint albums like Voice Of The Heroes with Lil Durk and Drip Harder with Gunna.

Hip-hop fans were also put off by the omission of higher-profile faces like Gucci Mane, Ludacris, Outkast, and T.I. Some fans also questioned the inclusion of Rich Homie Quan, whose contributions, while notable, were also decidedly limited thanks to Quan’s relatively short run of impactful hits.

