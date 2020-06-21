Thirteen weeks removed from his gaining his first No. 1 album with My Turn, Lil Baby regained the top position last week as the album returned to No. 1. Credited to a quiet week, with no new albums appearing in the top 40, My Turn stayed atop the charts but sold the least amount of units for a No. 1 album in 2020 with 65,000.

Tallying its third week atop the albums charts, My Turn sold a total of 72,000 equivalent album units to becoming the third album to spend at least three weeks at No. 1 following The Weeknd’s After Hours and Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial. My Turn spending a second week atop the album charts can be credited to Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture.” The single was well-received and most likely helped to boost streams thanks to promotion around Lil Baby and the song.

Checking out the rest of the chart, Lady Gaga’s Chromatica comes in at No. 2 with 44,000 equivalent album units while DaBaby takes the No. 3 with Blame It On Baby thanks to 40,000 units sold. Rounding out the top 5 is Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding at No. 4 and Drake holds it down at No. 5 with Dark Lane Demo Tapes.

Other notables in the top 10 include Gunna’s Wunna at No. 7 and Polo’s G The Goat at No. 9. You can read our review of My Turn here.

[via Billboard]