Lil Baby Previews His Celebratory Track ‘Woah’ Ahead Of Its Upcoming Release

Lil Baby has lent some bars on several rappers’ singles this year, but now, the rapper is gearing up for a release of his own. Last week, Lil Baby revealed his upcoming single, “Woah,” will be released in the first week of November. Following that, the rapper has given his fans a preview of the song on social media. Lil Baby took to Instagram to share a montage video featuring a snippet of “Woah.” “MY TURN !! This Sh*t Go Be So Turnt,” Lil Baby wrote as the caption.

Judging by the preview and the clips of the rapper dancing with stacks of cash, Lil Baby’s upcoming single is a celebration of success. “Brand new car is noisy, come through and it’s roarin’ / You ain’t gotta worry, don’t care about your boyfriend / See me actin’ nervous, I damn near did it perfect / Work hard and determine it’s safe to say I earned it,” Lil Baby raps in the snippet. The song’s chorus is a concise “Woah, yeah.”

The upcoming single is Lil Baby’s first solo track since his recent collaboration with Quality Control, “Back On.” Following the release of the record, Lil Baby teamed up with DaBaby for “Baby,” Stefflon Don for “Phone Down,” and Future for “Out the Mud.”