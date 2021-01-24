Lil Baby Said Working With Kanye West In Wyoming Was ‘Inspiring’

Last summer, during a series of tweets, Kanye West proclaimed Lil Baby as his favorite rapper but said he “won’t do a song with me.” Days later the Atlanta rapper revealed that he was unaware that Kanye wanted to collaborate with him.

“Nobody told me ye was trying to get me on a song [face with monocle emoji] that’s f*cced up,” he said before adding, “@kanyewest no disrespect nobody told me [shrugging emoji].” A month later, the two were spotted in the studio working on what appeared to be new music. In a recent profile with NME, Lil Baby shared what it was like working with Kanye and why he “respected” the rapper for the opportunity.

Nobody told me ye was trying to get me on a song 🧐 that’s fucced up — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) July 23, 2020

@kanyewest no disrespect nobody told me 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) July 23, 2020

“[After the tweets] I tried to reach out to him,” he said. “I got his number to give each other a direct line then he sent me on a jet to Wyoming – and the rest is history.” He also said the compliment from Kanye was “definitely amazing to hear” and noted it’s not a compliment West throws around often.

“It’s not a regular thing that a lot of people get. A lot of people never get that opportunity or would die for that opportunity,” he said. “And the fact that I wasn’t even pressing for that opportunity and I got it – I think I respected [that] more.”

When he was asked about the music he and Kanye worked on, Lil Baby didn’t share too much about it saying, “he had some songs that I started to lead on.” He added, “I didn’t actually see [West] work on music too much… but I saw him working more in a different form – working on his clothing line and his shoes. That’s even more inspiring than the music.”

(via NME)