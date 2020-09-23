Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day and with the presidential election just around the corner, many musicians used their platform to urge fans to check their registration status. Artists like Grimes and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon launched a contest to meet fans who signed up to cast a ballot in the upcoming election, but Lil Dicky took things in a slightly different and more NSFW direction.

Lil Dicky is known for making jokes about his own “lil dicky.” Whether he’s addressing it in his popular FX series Dave or in his music, Lil Dicky never fails to keep his genitalia out of the conversation. That’s why when National Voter Registration Day arrived, the rapper knew exactly how to get fans to flex their civic duty: Lil Dicky promised to post his penis on social media if fans register to vote through a link on his Instagram page. “if you register to vote, I will spread my legs wide and release my penis in a subsequent post,” Lil Dicky wrote in a post. “This is the most important election of our lifetime. Step up. Your vote legitimately matters.”

While it’s likely Lil Dicky’s nudes will be pulled from Instagram almost immediately, it definitely caught the attention of his fans and quickly became one of his most-liked posts in recent weeks. Surprisingly, Lil Dicky wasn’t the only musician to pose naked in the name of voter registration. Diplo similarly dropped his drawers in a social media post, writing: “Don’t forget to register to vote.”