Back in 2019, when DJ Khaled dropped his 11th album, Father of Ashad, he released a boatload of videos within the first 24 hours. With his new album Khaled Khaled, he’s doing something similar, though at a much slower rate this time around. The latest is for “Every Change I Get,” and it finds the rapper stasnding side by side with Lil Baby and Lil Durk, all of them surrounded by women, luxury cars, burning objects, and more, all while Durk and Baby deliver verses about their relentless pursuit of success.

The new video is the fourth that Khaled’s has released in five days. He kicked things off with a lavish one for “Sorry Not Sorry,” with Jay-Z and Nas, before heading to Jamaica to connect with reggae artists Buju Banton, Capleton, and Bounty Killer for their collaboration “Where You Come From.” Next, he called on Lil Wayne and Jeremih for the album’s intro track, “Thankful.”

As for Durk and Baby, the two rappers are currently working on their joint album, The Voice & The Hero, which is set to arrive in the near future.

You can watch the video for “Every Chance I Get” above.

Khaled Khaled is out now via Epic Records. Get it here.