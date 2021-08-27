It’s been nearly three years since Meek Mill has delivered an album to fans, that being 2018’s Championships. The project was one that stood as one of the best hip-hop releases of the year as well as an outstanding release in the Philly rapper’s discography. The hope is that his fifth album continues where Championships left off and the road towards its release begins with Meek’s latest single, “Sharing Locations.” The song arrives with a pair of guest features from Lil Baby and Lil Durk, who are just a couple of months removed from their joint album, Voice Of The Heroes. Together, the trio go back and forth with confident raps that brag about their lavish lifestyles.

While Meek’s fifth album remains untitled, the rapper recently announced that he would share the release date for the project in a week. He revealed the news in an Instagram post that teased an upcoming track that featured 42 Dugg and production from Cardo.

“Sharing Locations” is the latest in a string of releases from Meek this year. After ending 2020 with the Quarantine Pack, Meek returned to 2021 with “Flamerz Flow,” “War Stories,” “Mandela Freestyle,” and a remix of Drake’s “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” all of which successfully built up anticipation for Meek’s upcoming album.

You can listen to Meek’s “Sharing Locations” in the video above.

