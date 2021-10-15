Following a 2020 year that proved to be monumental of the Chicago rapper, Lil Durk put his head down and kept things pushing into and throughout 2021. At the top of the year, he shared the deluxe version of his late-2020 project, The Voice. He later teamed up with Lil Baby for Voice Of The Heroes, a project that gave him his first chart-topping release. After a string of guest features, Durk returns to the solo route with “Pissed Me Off.” The new song is quite the vengeful effort as it finds the Chicago native speaking about the recent deaths of King Von and his brother DThang.

He also raps about the Atlanta home invasion that he and his girlfriend India Cox were victims of back in July. Durk and Cox were allegedly forced to exchange gunfire with the intruders, but luckily both escaped the situation without any injuries. Atlanta police officers listed the couple as victims in the police report for the shooting.

“Pissed Me Off” comes after Durk joined G Herbo and 21 Savage for a remix of Nardo Wick’s “Who Want Smoke??” Durk also collaborated with FaZe Kaysan on “Made A Way” as well as HER and Lil Baby for a remix of “Find A Way.” Furthermore, the Chicago native can be spotted in recent videos for EST Gee’s “In Town” and Rod Wave’s “Already Won.”

You can listen to “Pissed Me Off” in the video above.