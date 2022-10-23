lil durk lollapalooza 2022
Lil Durk’s Attempted Murder Charges From 2019 In Atlanta Have Been Dropped

In May of 2019, rapper Lil Durk turned himself in to the Atlanta Police Department after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection to a shooting outside of an Atlanta eatery called The Varsity. A Fulton County judge had found probable cause to charge him and the late rapper King Von for conspiracy to attempt murder, as well as aggravated assault. The shooting had taken place just days after the Super Bowl in 2019. According to reports from WSB-TV, the charges against Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks, have been dropped.

“While it took three years for the State to make the right decision, in the end the right decision was made and Mr. Banks can finally put this event behind him,” Durk’s attorney Manny Arora told WSB-TV in a statement.

Durk added: “I have nothing to hide. I have nothing to run from.”

Since 2019, the Chicago native Durk has maintained his innocence.

“We found out we had a warrant actually while on tour,” Durk said in an interview with WSB-TV at the time. “Once I heard, I immediately came back.”

Elsewhere in the 2019 interview, Durk said, “I had a rough past, but by my moving to Atlanta, I just thought that changed my whole identity and my thinking.”

