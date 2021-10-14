Lil Durk Is Going Back To School To Get His High School Diploma

Just days short of his 29th birthday, Lil Durk is quite the accomplished young man. In the 11th year of his rap career, he’s bigger than ever, thanks in part to Drake putting him on the 2020 single “Laugh Now, Cry Later.” After years of being a cult favorite, Durk has spent the months since Drake’s co-sign enjoying his status as one of rap’s go-to feature artists, lending his voice to breakout singles from Pooh Shiesty and Coi Leray, teaming up with Lil Baby for a joint album, and elevating singles from a slew both established stars and up-and-comers.

But there’s one thing he has yet to do that he’s now setting his sights on accomplishing: Finishing high school and earning his diploma. In an effort to challenge himself and expand his worldview, he announced his intention on Twitter. “I’m going to get my high school diploma,” he wrote. “I want to challenge myself on my goals and real life situations.”

I’m going to get my high school diploma I want to challenge myself on my goals and real life situations — THE VOICE (@lildurk) October 14, 2021

His admirable intentions drew a varied response from fans, some of whom were supportive of his decisions while others ridiculed him for going back to school at the age of 28. But there’s nothing wrong with continuing your education, and it’s never too late to pursue any goal — especially one aimed at bettering yourself and setting a good example. I salute Durk’s decision and look forward to posting about his graduation, just like with Quavo last year.