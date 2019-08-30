Lil Durk Says He Has Been Cleared To Travel For Shows While On House Arrest

Getty Image

Chicago rapper Lil Durk had some good news for his fans today after being placed on house arrest earlier this year. The “U Said” rapper shared a post on Instagram that said he has been cleared to travel for shows, while he is still awaits trial for attempted murder for a shooting in February. The comments were filled with fans and supporters — including fellow Chicagoan Chance The Rapper — rejoicing at his newfound modicum of freedom.

Durk was released on $25,000 bond earlier this summer after turning himself in on an arrest warrant issued in Atlanta in March of this year after he was allegedly seen on tape shooting a man at an Atlanta restaurant called The Varsity in February. According to one of the detectives investigating the shooting, the victim was robbed of his car, $30,000 in cash, and a gold chain. Durk was charged with aggravated assault and intent to murder, which can put Durk away for 20 years in the state of Georgia.

According to WSB-TV, Durk’s defense argues that the man he allegedly shot was also armed and threatening him at the time of the shooting. Durk has maintained his innocence. When he was released, the conditions of his house arrest dictated that he must be in the house from 11 pm to 7 am every day, could not be near a weapon, and must wear an ankle monitor at all times. His new album Love Songs 4 The Streets 2 is out now, so the news comes at an expedient time for the rapper.