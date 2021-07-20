Kanye West fans were excited this week by sparse footage emerging from a recent listening event for his new album during which he revealed some of the guests for the album. According to attendees and one clip that surfaced on Twitter and Instagram, the features include usual Kanye collaborators like Travis Scott and Ty Dolla Sign and newcomers like Baby Keem in addition to the previously rumored Tyler The Creator.

However, one name fans won’t find on that list is Lil Durk, who was apparently invited to the recording sessions but was unable to attend — at least, that’s the inference from Durk’s comment on a post about the listening sessions on Instagram. Replying to a post featuring a screenshot of comedian Justin LaBoy’s recap tweet of the event, Durk expressed his regretful reason for not being on the album: “I missed the jet.” However, he also expressed hope for the future, writing, “Well next album.”

Durk, who looked up to Kanye as a fellow Chicagoan, paid homage to the hometown hero in the video for “Kanye Krazy” from his recent album The Voice, recreating some of Kanye’s own videos like “I Love It” and “Bound 2.” Meanwhile, fans who missed out on the Las Vegas listening event will get another chance at it, provided they can get to Atlanta by Thursday. He’s holding another event there at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but he has yet to announce a new release date after pushing it back multiple times.