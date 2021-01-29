Lil Durk isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The Chicago native posted an impressive 2020 that featured his Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 album and his “Laugh Now Cry Later” track with Drake, which both peaked at No. 2 on their respective charts. While Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 and its deluxe reissue were more than enough music for a year, he returned in December with The Voice, his second project of 2020. Just a month after its release, Lil Durk updates The Voice with eleven new songs, and of the new additions, an early highlight finds him standing beside Lil Baby as the two reflect on their past lives.

The duo’s latest track, entitled “Finesse Out The Gang Way,” finds them both reminiscing on their individual rap careers as well as what it took for them to earn and enjoy a successful life. Lil Durk leads the way with a simple message just seconds into the song. “I came from nothin’, I had to go get it,” he says. “I had to finesse out the gang way.” His verses discuss the decisions he made to stay alive and how the people in his life have changed over the years while Lil Baby gives fans a rags-to-riches story to close out the song. After moving from “juvenile to the penitentiary,” Lil Baby flaunts his lavish lifestyle, which includes “rockin’ clothes I can’t even pronounce.”

You can listen to “Finesse Out The Gang Way” in the video above.

The Voice (Deluxe) is out now via Alamo/Geffen. Get it here.