Lil Durk And Lil Baby May Have A Joint Album On The Way

Lil Baby and Lil Durk have collaborated on a few occasions over the years, mostly on Durk’s projects, the most recent one being “Finesse Out The Gang Way,” off his 2020 release The Voice. The two also worked together on “3 Headed Goat” from Durk’s Just Cause Y’all Waited 2, but fans have requested they do more together. Apparently Lil Durk caught wind of this demand, and now he’s teasing a possible project on his Instagram story.

Lil Durk reposted an Instagram poll from a fan that said “Durkio x Lil Baby Tape?” with the options of “Yes” and “No.” He captioned the Instagram story post and said, “I ain’t see this but thissssssssss @lilbaby_1,” with a group of fire emojis. He also tagged Lil Baby to ensure that he caught wind of what their supporters want from them.

If the album arrives at some point in the future, it would not be the first time Lil Durk or Lil Baby were a part of a joint project with another artist. In 2017, Lil Durk dropped Supa Vultures with Lil Reese and Bloodas with Tee Grizzley. The following year, Lil Baby teamed up with Gunna for Drip Harder, a project that also saw a contribution from Durk on “Off White VLONE” with Nav.

