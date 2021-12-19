It’s been a big year for Lil Durk and things just got better. During the 107.5 WGCI Big Jam concert on Saturday in the his hometown, the rapper got down on one knee and proposed to his longtime girlfriend India Royale. He made the move in front of thousands who attended the show in person and even more who tuned in for its livestream from home. “You know I love you to death,” he told his bride-to-be. “You’ve been holding me down when I was going through a lot. You’re the realest and I just love you to death. Would you want to be my wife?”

Royale, who was smiling from ear to ear, said yes. She and Durk have been dating since 2017 and they currently have one child together. Durk previously hinted at marrying Royale earlier this year. “She asked me what I want for my birthday I told her a son and for us to get married,” he wrote in an Instagram post in October, according to HotNewHipHop.

Durk has been extremely open about his love for Royale, as in his recent verse on Drake’s “In The Bible” with Giveon. “India Royale cosmetic, I’m just promotin’ my b*tch / Drake song do a billion streams for sure, I’m just promotin’ her sh*t,” he says. “Nasty with it, take her to Sono Bello and get her some massive t*tties.”

You can watch Durk’s proposal to Royale in the video above.