Concerts are slowly beginning to make their return across the United States as several states in the southern part of the country have allowed venues to host performances for artists. An example of this came Saturday night in Phoenix, Arizona where Lil Durk held his Smurkchella concert. The night was set to be a fun and enjoyable event as the rapper would perform some of his biggest hits with a few guest acts including Coi Leray and Pooh Sheisty, but things unfortunately came to an early end after gunshots were reported at the concert.

According to Phoenix’s ABC 15, officers were called to the city’s Celebrity Theatre after a woman was injured in the shooting. The report says she was at the front of the stage when a bullet grazed her leg. Police added that once the shots rang out, the attendees frantically attempted to flee the scene, which resulted in another person being injured in the process. Several fans were able to capture the concert’s atmosphere when the shooting started. Video of Lil Durk and his crew scrambling to get off stage and nearly getting into a fight with someone could also be seen.

The incident comes after Durk teamed up with Pooh Shiesty to perform “Back In Blood” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He also joined Megan Thee Stallion in a video for their “Movie” collaboration.

