For the past few weeks, Chicago rapper Lil Durk and the recently released Tekashi 69 have traded insults and threats online as 69 returned to his trolling ways in the wake of his stint in prison. While Tekashi visited various sites in Chicago including posting a video to his Instagram “paying respect” to Durk’s cousin who was killed, Durk claimed that Tekashi’s management offered him $3 million to keep the beef going.

Now, however, Durk has some advice for Tekashi on what to do with that $3 million after Hits Daily Double updated the first-week sales projections for Tekashi’s new album TattleTales. Upon the album’s release, Tekashi boasted that it was projected to land around 150,000, but once the streaming numbers were actually tallied, those numbers were adjutsted downward by about 100,000, giving Durk all the ammo he needed to score one last laugh at 69’s expense. Reposing DJ Akademiks’ tweet detailing the adjustment to his Instgram Story, Durk gloated, “Should of took that 3million and got some mfer album sales…”

Meanwhile, Durk, who released his single “The Voice” the same day as TattleTales, confirmed that the single would lead to an album with the same title dropping sometime in October. Fans had previously assumed the album would drop this past Friday as well and while 69 trolled him over only releasing the single, it looks like Durk isn’t above rubbing a little salt in the wound.

See Durk’s response to Tekashi’s album sales misfortune above.