Although rising Atlanta star Lil Gotit isn’t a member of YSL Records proper, he is closely affiliated through his brother Lil Keed, as well as a lyrical style that fits right in alongside the likes of Young Thug and Gunna. The latter strengthens the bond with the younger affiliate on Gotit’s new song “Work Out.” While Gotit leads things off with a high-pitched, high-velocity verse, Gunna mellows things out in his sparse additions, giving Gotit a near-perfect foil against which to reflect.

“Work Out” is the fourth single from his upcoming album Top Chef Gotit, which arrives June 10 on Alamo Records. The project will feature many of the aforementioned YSL standouts (Gunna, Lil Keed, Yak Gotti, and Young Thug) as well as Nav, who previously featured on Gotit’s single “Burnt N Turnt.” Prior to that, Gotit released the singles “Wok” and “Toosie.” Top Chef Gotit follows 2020’s Hood Baby 2 and Superstar Creature, as well as his collaborative goup project A-Team, released in conjunction with Keed, Lil Yachty, and Zaytoven.

For more slatt-centric rhymes and slippery, Thugger-inspired rap voices, check out YSL Records’ Slime Language 2.

Gunna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.