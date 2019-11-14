Lil Jon Promises A Reunion With Ludacris And Usher On Usher’s New Album

Lil Jon teased a reunion with Ludacris and Usher on the latter’s new album on Twitter, responding to fan’s query about the group’s 2004 hit “Yeah!” and its followup “Lovers And Friends.” “Yeah!” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 weeks in the year of its release, was the longest-running No. 1 in 2004 and has since become something of a cult classic for its popularity and the chemistry of its three Atlanta-native stars. Meanwhile, “Lovers And Friends,” the trio’s second collaboration derived from Lil Jon’s Crunk Juice album, reaching No. 10.

When apparent “Yeah!” and “Lovers And Friends” fan @_COCOnoPUFF wondered whether “Usher, John and Luda ever going to do it again?” — a sly reference to a Ludacris ad-lib on “Lovers And Friends” saying “Ursher, Jon, and Luda had to do it again” — Lil Jon somehow caught wind of the tweet and quoted it in his reply (RIP _COCOnoPUFF’s mentions). “WE DID IT ALREADY,” he responded, tweeting the way he talks on tracks. “COMING ON @Usher NEW ALBUM.” He concluded his promissory boast with four fire emojis, which foreshadows the heat to come.

WE DID IT ALREADY 😉 COMING ON @Usher NEW ALBUM 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 https://t.co/STH4zRtNb1 — LILJON (@LilJon) November 13, 2019

Usher has been teasing the potential release of a sequel to his 2004 classic Confessions for months; last year, he dropped the Zaytoven-produced A to general acclaim.