Gunna And Lil Keed Keep Their Dirty Deeds On The Low In ‘Fox 5’

Lil Keed and Gunna won’t let a little thing like gunplay at their video shoot stop them from forging ahead with the release of their latest collaboration, “Fox 5.” The two Atlanta rising stars put out the song itself today with a press release promising that the video, which was interrupted when gunfire broke out mid-shot, would arrive later today. Meanwhile, Young Thug boasted that his own YSL team was responsible for the gunshots, although he wasn’t clear who they might be shooting at.

The song finds the two rappers trading boastful verses over a rumbling Supah Mario beat, threatening their enemies with some impressive-sounding arsenals. The title comes from their assertion that they “ain’t goin’ on Fox 5,” instead opting to handle their problems through good, old-fashioned street violence. While Gunna warns his foes that “We got ten hundred-round choppers” and sneers that they “used to steal copper,” Keed ignores side talk from anyone who isn’t affiliated and/or about that action: “What the f*ck a p*ssy boy had said? / I don’t know if he ain’t speakin’ sign language.”

“Fox 5” is assumed to appear on Keed’s upcoming tape Trapped On Cleveland 3, which has a presumed June release date. The video is scheduled to go live at 3 pm EST. Stay tuned.

Listen to Lil Keed’s ‘Fox 5’ with Gunna above.

