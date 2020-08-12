Lil Keed’s ‘Here’ Video Channels His Inner Rock Star

With his new album Trapped On Cleveland 3 out now and his sights set on a platinum plaque for it, Atlanta’s Lil Keed releases the video for the latest single from the project, “Here.” The video takes inspiration from glam rock looks of the 1980s, surrounding Keed with a four-piece band and putting him in a classic leather look to complete the homage.

Keed’s ambitions certainly aren’t out of reach at all, now that he’s been selected as a XXL Freshman for 2020. He appeared on this year’s cover alongside breakout stars like Chika, Jack Harlow, and Rod Wave, drawing eyeballs that may have missed previous efforts like his “Fox 5” video with Gunna. Between the XXL appearance and a co-sign from no less a superstar than Drake at a show in LA last year, the Young Thug-signed, Young Stoner Life Records rapper is well on his way to joining collaborators like Lil Baby and Lil Uzi Vert as a huge star. In the meantime, prospective Lil Keed fans can check out his most recent project, Long Live Mexico, which dropped in June of 2019.

Watch Lil Keed’s “Here” video above.

Trapped On Cleveland 3 is out now via 300 Entertainment. Get it here.

Lil Keed is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.