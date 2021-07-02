Never one to spare anyone’s feelings, this week 50 Cent decided to get a joke off at Lil Kim’s expense. The rapper shared a side-by-side comparison of Lil Kim’s look from the BET Awards and an owl to his Instagram, clowning on her in his caption, then using the virality of the meme to plug his own projects. A little corny, anyone would admit. “Who did this sh*t,” he wrote. “This ain’t right. LOL catch FOR LIFE on IMDb Tv now !”

Well, Kim’s husband, Jeremy Neil aka Mr. Papers didn’t take kindly to the rapper bullying his wife and went in on the comments: “Leave my wife out the jokes ya heard,” he wrote.

But once Kim herself jumped in, the joke was definitely on 50. She brought up a date she curved him on and was able to laugh at herself at the same time. Oh and the date incident? It’s all laid out in her forthcoming book, in stores this November. Check out her response below.

The accuracy. Hilarious. I ain’t bothered not one bit. My family & friends more mad than me. Sh*t like this don’t move me one way or another cause I’m still a bad *itch that n—–, b*tches, mommies, daughters, and aunties still want to be till this day and I love it!! @50cent I see u still in ur feels about that dinner date u asked me on that I had to turn down. Let it go u have a beautiful girlfriend, I have a loving husband. Let it go. And for those of u coming at my husband, Mr. Papers, he did real n—- sh*t. What a husband is suppose to do. 💪🏾💯All y’all can go to hell. Not Respectfully. 50cent, I address that situation all in my book coming in November. Make sure you go get it. Pre-orders available now. Be Blessed every one, stay positive.✨

Meanwhile, we’d all still love that Verzuz battle, Kim.