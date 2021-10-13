Lil Kim is just about fed up with her “Magic Stick” collaborator 50 Cent after his latest post, calling his trolling antics corny and opining that the Queens rapper is “obsessed” with her. 50, who seems to spend almost as much time trolling on Instagram as he does producing his many, many shows on Starz (which include the latest iteration of Power and BMF) posted a side-by-side comparison of a photo of Lil Kim performing at a show and the titular villain from the Leprechaun horror movies.

“I’m sorry i know it’s early but i don’t know why sh*t like this is funny to me,” he captioned the photo. However, when Kim saw it, she was less than amused. “Ur so obsessed wit me this is getting creepy,” she commented. “This one ain’t it bro. Not funny at all. I was hoping to laugh wit u but cornyyyyy. Boooo!!! U falling off. Im too bad and too fly in this video. U reachin now but we all know whyyyy.” For those who don’t know, Kim previously joked that 50 was “in his feels” over being turned down for a dinner date after he compared her BET Awards look to an owl.

In that instance, Kim herself reposted the side-by-side, teasing 50 and promoting her upcoming memoir (a very 50 Cent-esque move, to be honest). This time, though, there was no image to repost after the initial clap back. 50 deleted his post… but not before The Shade Room got ahold of it. You can see both posts above.