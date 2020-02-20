Lil Kim Says Her Lovers & Friends Festival Check Cleared

It looks like whatever confusion was going on behind the scenes of the recently-announced Lovers & Friends Festival in Carson, California this spring has been resolved, as Lil Kim posted the lineup flyer to her Instagram, confirming her participation after she previously claimed that the festival was “fake.”

In the caption, she wrote: “THE CHECK HAS CLEARED.” She then thanked Snoop Dogg, who previously posted to Instagram asking the artists who were confused about the festival to reach out to him. “Thank uncle @snoopdogg guys cause if it wasn’t for him this would not be happening but y’all know how much I love Cali and Uncle Snoop,” Kim continued.

When the Lovers & Friends Festival was announced on Tuesday, the lineup was met with equal parts excitement and confusion. While the prospect of uniting millennial favorites like Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Ginuwine, Dru Hill, Mase, Eve, TLC, and Usher with nostalgia-minded newcomers like Saweetie, Megan Thee Stallion, and Summer Walker piqued fans’ interest, the throwback, Pen & Pixel-inspired design had many wondering if the fest was Fyre 2.0 — especially with Ja Rule’s involvement.

It certainly didn’t help that some artists on the bill, like Mase, Kim, and Twista, outright denied their involvement within hours of the lineup being announced. However, when some of those older artists finally got in touch with their booking agents (Twista sheepishly admitted he was high when he first saw the lineup), it became clear that the excitement was justified.

Tickets for the festival go on sale today at 10 am PST. Check out LoversAndFriendsFest.com for more details.