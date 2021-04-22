Seattle rapper Lil Mosey — whose real name is Lathan Moses Stanley Echols — is the subject of a warrant in his home state after he was charged with second-degree rape several weeks ago, according to TMZ and The Chronicle. The warrant was issued after he failed to appear for a court date yesterday (April 21). The charge against Mosey carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and up to $50,000 in fines.

The incident in question took place in January; a woman said she and a friend visited Mosey for a cabin party, where they passed out due to alcohol consumption and were in no state to give consent. They accused the rapper and another man, Francisco P. Prater, of having intercourse with them while unconscious. In an affidavit, the woman alleges injuries to her arm, neck, and inner knee, and that she received a message from another party guest telling her that the two men talked about “training two girls.”

Mosey first rose to national prominence in 2017, thanks to the single “Pull Up.” He was signed by Interscope, where he released “Blueberry Faygo,” his breakout and highest-charting hit, earning him a spot on the 2019 XXL Freshman cover. His most recent single, “Jetski,” was produced by Internet Money and featured fellow teen rapper Lil Tecca. He also appeared on Swae Lee’s “Krabby Step” single from the Spongebob soundtrack.