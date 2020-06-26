Just two months into 2020, Lil Mosey got things rolling with a re-release of his second project, Certified Hitmaker. The re-release was propelled by the success of his “Blueberry Faygo” single, a song that saw its official release via a Cole Bennett-directed video a month after is was prematurely leaked. Sharing more music before embarking on the next chapter of his career, Lil Mosey slides through with Lil Baby for his new single, “Back At It.”

The bouncy single finds Lil Mosey and Lil Baby firing promises of returning to their hustle while sharing the details of their lifestyle. Lil Mosey dives into the melodic lane while steering through topics of jewelry, women, and money. Opting for bars instead, Lil Baby stays in line with Mosey’s topics as he rattles off some of his own possessions.

The single comes as Lil Mosey is preparing the release of the deluxe album for Certified Hitmaker, which has been teased for a summer offering. As for Lil Baby, the song lands at the backend of a week that found him atop the Billboard album charts once again thanks to the continued success of his My Turn album.

Press play on the video above to hear “Back At It.”