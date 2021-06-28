Lil Nas X has already had quite the eventful year. He dropped two new singles, had a wardrobe malfunction on his SNL debut, and was sued by Nike for selling “Satan shoes.” Now, Lil Nas X may not hold a nomination at the 2021 BET Awards show this year, but he still gave a showstopping performance of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” at the ceremony.

Lil Nas X went all-out during his 2021 BET Awards set. He waltzed out wearing in an all-gold, Egyptian pharaoh-inspired outfit, paying homage to Michael Jackson’s iconic “Remember The Times” video. That wasn’t the only pop culture moment Lil Nas X paid tribute to. At the end of his set, the musician made out with a few of his fellow backup dancers, drawing inspiration from the iconic kiss shared by Britney Spears, Madonna, and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 VMAs.

Ahead of his BET Awards performance, Lil Nas X revealed that he knew his “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” track would eventually land on Fox News, even during the planning stages. The musician laid out his vision as a recent guest on the Desus & Mero show, saying he had some idea of its controversial nature before it dropped. “Even when I was planning the video, I was like, ‘Oh, this is definitely going to hit Fox News,'” he said. “I definitely didn’t expect the outrage as much as it was at all, especially, like, governors tweeting me. Like, you’re a governor. You don’t have anything better to do?”

Watch a clip of Lil Nas X perform “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” at the 2021 BET Awards above.