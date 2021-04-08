What do you get the person who has everything? Just a few years ago, Lil Nas X wouldn’t have categorized himself as fitting that description, but since then, he’s become an international star thanks to “Old Town Road” and now “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” The rapper will turn 22 years old tomorrow (April 9), and for his birthday, he has asked his fans (and everybody else) for one simple thing.

Lil Nas X took to Twitter today to make a request of all citizens of Earth, declaring, “for my birthday tomorrow i want everybody on the planet to walk outside at 3pm est and twerk to montero simultaneously.”

Fans can get a head start on that task now with Lil Nas X’s new video game, Twerk Hero. It’s a Guitar Hero– or Dance Dance Revolution-style game in which fans drag the rapper’s rear end (which has some active jiggle physics, to say the least) around and hit the “incoming temptations,” as the game puts it.

“Montero” just recently became Lil Nas X’s first single to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and his second chart-topper overall after “Old Town Road.” He celebrated the feat by putting out a new “Montero” video, which shows off behind-the-scenes footage of making the song.