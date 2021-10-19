At one point in time not all that long ago, there was real concern that Lil Nas X would be a one-hit wonder with “Old Town Road.” Even if that had been the case, his name would have still gone down in music history, considering that by some key metrics, “Old Town Road” is the most successful single of all time. However, Nas has proven that he’s more than his first hit, as he’s had a pair of No. 1’s since then: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” and now on this week’s chart, “Industry Baby.”

Nas is grateful that he has another chart-topper, so he decided to celebrate by taking to the streets of Hollywood to thank his fans for their support. He went ahead and rented a bus, got decked out in a pink prison jumpsuit, then rode around on top of the bus and gave thanks to his fans.

just went around hollywood thanking people for getting industry baby to number 1 pic.twitter.com/JOS6452vMi — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) October 19, 2021

When Nas learned yesterday that the song had reached No. 1 weeks after its release, he tweeted, “IT TOOK A FEW MONTHS BUT WE HERE! THANK U EVERYBODY! INDUSTRY BABY IS THE NUMBER 1 SONG IN THE WORLD! LESSSSSGOOOOOO!” His partner on the song, Jack Harlow, was especially excited, since “Industry Baby” is his first No. 1 song. He tweeted, “My first number one… I’d be lying if I said I didn’t see this coming while I was writing my verse. This song is something I’m gonna be proud to be a part of for the rest of my life. Thank you for having me @LilNasX.”

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.